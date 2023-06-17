Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Mets.

He spoiled New York's shutout bid by taking Tylor Megill deep in the fifth inning, but not much else went right for St. Louis in this one. Contreras had gone just 3-for-30 to begin June, and the multi-hit performance was his first since May 18. The veteran catcher does have eight homers and five steals in 64 games this season, but his .204/.296/.363 slash line has him on pace for career-worst numbers in all three categories.