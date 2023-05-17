Contreras went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Contreras drew multiple walks for the first time since April 23 and notched his third extra base hit over his last five games with a double in the ninth. He wound up stealing second after walking in the fifth for his first stolen bag since April 17. He's put up pretty standard numbers at the plate thus far, slashing .252/.343/.395 with three homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs and a 20:35 BB:K over 169 plate appearances.