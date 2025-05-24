Contreras (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona.
Contreras was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to back spasms, and he'll need at least another day to recover. Alec Burleson will fill in for him at first base and bat fifth.
