Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Suffers bruised foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a right foot contusion, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Contreras took a pitch off his foot in the fourth inning before being replaced on defense to start the sixth. The fact that the Cardinals are calling his injury a bruise suggests the 33-year-old didn't suffer any structural damage, though he may still sit out Wednesday's series finale as a precaution.
