Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a right foot contusion, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras took a pitch off his foot in the fourth inning before being replaced on defense to start the sixth. The fact that the Cardinals are calling his injury a bruise suggests the 33-year-old didn't suffer any structural damage, though he may still sit out Wednesday's series finale as a precaution.