Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game against Baltimore with a right hand contusion, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's unclear what exactly caused Contreras' removal, but he was replaced by Andrew Knizner after the fifth inning. Contreras should be considered day-to-day going forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Three hits, two RBI in loss•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Propels offense Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Crushes 18th homer•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Slugs 17th homer•