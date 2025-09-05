Contreras' suspension for his actions in the Cardinals' Aug. 25 games versus the Pirates has been reduced from six games to four games and he will begin serving the suspension Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras was tossed from the game after arguing about the strike zone and then tossed his bat in the direction of the home-plate umpire, striking hitting coach Brant Brown instead. He'll sit out the weekend series against the Giants and the first game of next week's series versus the Mariners before being reinstated Tuesday. With Contreras unavailable and Alec Burleson (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, the Cardinals don't have a traditional first baseman on the active roster. The club could elect to shift Nolan Gorman to first base and play Cesar Prieto and/or Jose Fermin at third base for the next four contests.