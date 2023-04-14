Contreras went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Pirates.

Contreras is 0-for-15 over his last five games, though he has managed four walks in that span. He was on the front of an unlikely double-steal with Nolan Gorman in the fourth inning of Thursday's game. Contreras has shown some solid speed for a catcher, though he's never stolen more than five bases in a season. He's off to a sluggish start in 2023 with a .171/.261/.195 slash line, two RBI, four runs scored, one double and no home runs through 12 contests.