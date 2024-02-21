Contreras participated in a live BP session Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was shut down at the end of 2023 with tendinitis in his left wrist. There was no need for offseason surgery, so it's safe to assume the catcher is healthy this spring. Contreras is projected to top the Cardinals' depth chart at catcher in 2024, with Ivan Herrera his likely backup following Andrew Knizner's move to the Rangers in the offseason. Contreras should see a fairly heavy workload as long as he can avoid a recurrence of the tendinitis.