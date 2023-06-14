Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Contreras will effectively get two days to rest up, as the Cardinals are off the schedule Thursday before returning to action Friday versus the Mets. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the dish in place of Contreras, who went 0-for-9 with three walks and two runs while starting at catcher in each of St. Louis' previous three contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Gets Saturday off•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Picks up fifth steal•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: On bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Snaps slump with sixth homer•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Gets Sunday off•