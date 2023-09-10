Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Contreras started the first two games of the series against the Reds and will receive a day off after going 3-for-8 with two homers and six RBI. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the plate to catch for Miles Mikolas.
