Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Contreras has a .947 OPS in 11 games since the All-Star break and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. Andrew Knizner will step in behind the plate to catch for Steven Matz.
