Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Contreras contributed a key a solo home run to the Cardinals' 1-0 defeat of the Brewers on Monday, but he'll take a seat Tuesday as Andrew Knizner starts behind the plate and bats eighth. Paul Goldschmidt is filling the DH role with Alec Burleson handling first base.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers for only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out with bruised hand•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Suffers bruised hand•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Three hits, two RBI in loss•