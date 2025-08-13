Contreras (foot) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies.

Contreras was removed from Tuesday's game after being hit in the right foot by a pitch, so it's not a surprise he's sitting out Wednesday's matinee. The Cardinals are idle Thursday, and Contreras could be back in there for Friday's tilt against the Yankees. Alec Burleson is at first base for St. Louis on Wednesday.