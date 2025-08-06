Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a stomach bug, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras initially looked to be receiving a routine rest day while the Cardinals wrapped up their series in Los Angeles with a matinee game, but the stomach ailment is instead the cause of his absence from the lineup. Given that he had started in every game for St. Louis dating back to July 4, Contreras was probably due for a breather even if he wasn't feeling ill. Alec Burleson will get the start at first base in his stead, but Contreras could still be available off the bench as a pinch hitter.