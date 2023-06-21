Contreras went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Contreras tallied RBI in the fifth and seventh innings while notching his first three-hit game of the season and his first game with multiple extra-base hits since May 18. The 31-year-old now has six hits in his last four games but is still trying to turn things around at the plate as a whole. For the year he's now slashing .210/.303/.370 with eight homers, 31 RBI, 28 runs and a 27:62 BB:K over 271 plate appearances.