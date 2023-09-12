Contreras went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Orioles.
Contreras has multiple hits in five of his last nine games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with six home runs and 15 RBI in that span. It's a strong push for the catcher, who has struggled to adjust in his first year with the Cardinals. He's at a .261/.353/.461 slash line with 19 homers, 66 RBI, 53 runs scored, six stolen bases and 26 doubles over 120 contests, and he appears set to close out the season strong.
