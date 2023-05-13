Contreras will be back behind the plate Monday to catch Jack Flaherty against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals publicly criticized Contreras' catching last week and moved him to the designated hitter spot for an unclear amount of time while he worked on his defense. He's evidently shown enough improvement already that the team is comfortable returning him to his natural position. The Cardinals have allowed 5.4 runs per game since moving Contreras out from behind the plate, up from 5.1 runs per game prior to that point, so it's not clear that the decision had the desired effect.