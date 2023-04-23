Contreras was ejected from Sunday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning for snapping his bat after striking out, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras started Sunday's matchup as the designated hitter and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a strikeout prior to his ejection, the seventh of his career. It seems unlikely that the ejection will lead to further discipline, so the 30-year-old should be available for the Cardinals' upcoming four-game series in San Francisco.