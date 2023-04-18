Contreras went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Contreras was the only Cardinal to log a multi-hit effort. He also swiped third base after his RBI double tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning. Aside from a noticeable drop in power (.074 ISO), Contreras is off to a decent start in his St. Louis tenure. He's slashing .241/.317/.315 with no home runs, five RBI, five runs scored, four doubles and two steals through 16 contests.