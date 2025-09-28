Contreras (shoulder) informed soon-to-be Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom during a conversation Friday that he wishes to remain with the team rather than waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras hedged a bit, saying he expects the Cardinals to explore the trade market for him this offseason and he would listen if they came to him with a potential deal. However, Contreras' preference is to stay put, saying he "would like to be a part of the young team that is going to need to have some of experience around them." He has two years and $36.5 million remaining on his contract, along with a $17.5 million club option (or $5 million buyout) for 2028. The 33-year-old is done for the season, having been placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month with a right shoulder strain.