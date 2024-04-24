Contreras admitted after Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks that his left hand "doesn't feel good" but is "nothing that will keep me away from the game," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras missed four games earlier this month with an injury that was suffered back on April 3. He homered in his first plate appearance for the Cardinals' lone run Tuesday before eventually exiting after the fifth inning in the blowout loss. Manager Oliver Marmol said the lopsided score was the bigger reason for Contreras' departure, and the catcher seems adamant that he will continue to play through the injury. Contreras is slashing .326/.426/.500 in 13 games since getting hurt, so while it's clear he's not 100 percent, it does not appear to be affecting his offensive performance.