Contreras (hand) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the team isn't yet at the point of needing to add another catcher to the 26-man active roster, but he didn't rule it out in the future. Contreras was hit in the left hand by a pitch in Wednesday's loss to San Diego, and the Cardinals are still waiting for swelling in the hand to go down before he can undergo X-rays. If Contreras has to miss time, Ivan Herrera would be in line to serve as St. Louis' primary catcher, and Pedro Pages would likely be recalled from Triple-A Memphis.