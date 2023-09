Cho slashed .270/.376/.389 with seven home runs and 32 steals in 105 games for Single-A Palm Beach.

Cho, who turned 20 in August, had a strong 111-mph max exit velocity. However, his 50 percent groundball rate muted his game power to a large extent. Cho is listed as a 50-grade runner by both FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline, so his stolen-base total (74.4 percent success rate) seemingly exaggerates his long-term potential in that category.