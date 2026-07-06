Cardinals' Won-Bin Cho: Re-emerging as prospect in 2026

Cho has launched seven home runs in 10 games since being promoted to Double-A Springfield.

Cho fell off the prospect radar after putting up a sub-.700 OPS over the last two seasons, but he's bounced back in a major way in 2026, slashing .271/.388/.546 with 15 home runs and 23 stolen bases between High-A Peoria and Springfield. The 15 long balls for Cho more than double his previous career high of seven. Cho -- who turns 23 in August -- has split time between all three outfield spots this season but profiles best in a corner.