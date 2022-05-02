Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

After making four straight starts behind the dish, Molina received a breather for Sunday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks, but his absence from the lineup for the second day in a row is more suspect. The Cardinals haven't yet indicated that an injury is the cause of Molina sitting out Monday, so it's possible the team just wanted to build in consecutive rest days for the veteran during a busy portion of the schedule. Andrew Knizner will pick up another turn behind the dish in Molina's stead.