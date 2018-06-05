Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Activated as expected
Molina (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
As expected, Molina is back with the Cardinals after spending a month on the disabled list with a groin injury. The backstop went 0-for-5 in a pair of rehab games with Double-A Springfield over the weekend, clearing the way for him to return in time to serve as the battery mate for Carlos Martinez (lat), who is also returning from the disabled list. Molina was hitting .272/.292/.456 with six homers prior to landing on the disabled list. Carson Kelly was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
