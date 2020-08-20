Molina (not injury related) was activated from the injured list Thursday.
Molina has been cleared to rejoin the Cardinals after missing eight games while sidelined with COVID-19. In five appearances before landing on the shelf, Molina went 4-for-18 with one RBI and one run scored. He'll reclaim primary catching duties from Matt Wieters (toe), who was sent to the IL In a corresponding move.
