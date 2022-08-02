Molina (knee) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Molina missed about a month and a half with his knee injury, but he is ready to get back behind the plate for the Cardinals. He will be the team's starting catcher Tuesday night and will occupy the eighth spot in the batting order.
