Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another evaluation scheduled
Molina (thumb) is still experiencing discomfort in his thumb when gripping a bat and will be reevaluated Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Molina is set for a visit with a hand specialist, with the goal being to potentially derive a more concrete timetable for his recovery.The veteran backstop has yet to start swinging a bat due to the pain he's experiencing, although he has been able to resume throwing without any issues. Further updates regarding Molina's status will hopefully become available at some point during the coming week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To see hand specialist•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Evaluation set for Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slated for late-July evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to miss three weeks•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Heads to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains sidelined Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...