Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another evaluation scheduled

Molina (thumb) is still experiencing discomfort in his thumb when gripping a bat and will be reevaluated Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Molina is set for a visit with a hand specialist, with the goal being to potentially derive a more concrete timetable for his recovery.The veteran backstop has yet to start swinging a bat due to the pain he's experiencing, although he has been able to resume throwing without any issues. Further updates regarding Molina's status will hopefully become available at some point during the coming week.