Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another multi-hit day Sunday

Molina went 3-for-4 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly while also smacking a double and scoring twice in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

The red-hot backstop was at it again in the series finale against the Reds, finishing off a stellar three-game set. Molina went 6-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI, a walk and three runs during that stretch, bumping his average from .277 to .316 in the process. Moreover, with yet another RBI on Sunday, Molina pushed his team-leading total to 16.