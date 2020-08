Molina went 2-for-4 with an RBI from a bases-loaded hit by pitch and also scored a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Molina pushed his batting average to .298 with Wednesday's multi-hit effort, his third since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 20. Molina is still in search of his first home run of the campaign, and he counts a double in Tuesday's loss to Kansas City as his only extra-base hit of the campaign thus far.