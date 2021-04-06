Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

That's four total RBI and a three-game hitting streak to open the season for Molina, with Monday's timely two-bagger qualifying as his first extra-base hit. The 38-year-old looks primed for another productive season at the plate if early returns are any indication, and with just two strikeouts over his first 14 plate appearances, his eye seems to be as discerning as ever.