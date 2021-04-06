Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Marlins on Monday.
That's four total RBI and a three-game hitting streak to open the season for Molina, with Monday's timely two-bagger qualifying as his first extra-base hit. The 38-year-old looks primed for another productive season at the plate if early returns are any indication, and with just two strikeouts over his first 14 plate appearances, his eye seems to be as discerning as ever.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Solid at plate early•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Inks deal with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Three hits in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting for nightcap•