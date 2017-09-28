Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another round of testing Thursday

Molina (head) will undergo another round of concussion testing Thursday, Jenifer Langsoch of MLB.com reports.

Molina is still hopeful of taking the field again this season. The veteran backstop has been out since having to exit Monday's game against the Cubs after back-to-back foul balls ricocheted off his mask.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast