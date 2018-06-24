Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another two-homer game

Molina went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Brewers.

This was Molina's second two-homer effort in his past four games, bringing his season total to 11. His first homer came off Chase Anderson in the second inning -- a solo shot -- and he followed that up with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. Despite missing nearly a month of action due to injury, Molina is on pace to surpass his 18 home runs from last season and is slugging an impressive .506 through 170 at-bats.