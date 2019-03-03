Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Awaiting spring debut
Molina (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Mets.
This isn't surprising as the Cardinals previously indicated Molina would debut in the Grapefruit League on March 14 against the Mets, and there's been no news of any setbacks. The veteran catcher is taking it slow after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee in December.
