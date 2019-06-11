Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back from injured list
Molina (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Molina has been on the shelf since May 31 after suffering a right thumb strain, but his stay on the injured list was brief. The veteran backstop figures to enter the starting lineup Tuesday night. Andrew Knizner was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
