Molina (soreness) is back in action as expected for Tuesday's game against Miami, batting eighth and catching for Adam Wainwright, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina missed the last three games with what the Cardinals simply called "soreness," but he's ready to go following Monday's off day. He'll look to get going at the plate following a slow start which saw him go 2-for-15 in his first four games.