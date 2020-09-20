Molina (wrist) will start at catcher and will bat seventh Sunday against the Pirates.

Molina has been dealing with the injury since Tuesday, when he was struck on the left wrist by a bat on a play that went down as catcher's interference. Though he had been playing through the issue, Molina experienced an aggravation in Saturday's contest that forced him to exit early. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, manager Mike Shildt said Molina checked out fine after being sent in for testing, so the 38-year-old will be behind the dish for the series finale.