Molina (foot) will bat fifth and catch Adam Wainwright on Monday against the Phillies, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Molina exited Friday's game against the Reds with a sore right foot and missed the next two contests. Tests revealed no serious issues, however, so he's back in action following a brief absence. He was hitting .339/.382/.661 with five homers prior to suffering the injury and will try to recapture that form Monday.