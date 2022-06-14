Molina will start at catcher and bat eighth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina has been on the bench for five of the Cardinals' past six games, presumably as a result of the unspecified soreness manager Oliver Marmol said the catcher has been experiencing of late. The 39-year-old is expected to continue to receive more maintenance in 2022 compared to previous seasons, but he still appears to be locked in as the No. 1 backstop ahead of Andrew Knizner, who will likely be behind the plate for the nightcap Tuesday.