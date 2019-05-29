Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back on bench Wednesday
Molina is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.
Molina injured his hand over the weekend and apparently still isn't feeling 100 percent, so he'll get the day off while Matt Wieters checks in behind the dish, batting sixth. Consider Molina day-to-day for now.
