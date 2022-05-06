Molina went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 7-1 victory versus the Giants on Thursday.

The veteran backstop came into the contest with only one extra-base hit (a double) on the season, but he was able to break that drought with a a third-inning solo homer to left field. Molina later singled and scored in the fifth inning to put a bow on his best offensive performance of the campaign. Molina could be breaking out of a season-long slump, as he's batting .321 (9-for-28) over his past eight contests.