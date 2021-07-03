Molina went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

His two-run blast in the second inning got the Cards on the board. Molina hadn't gone yard since May 22 as he snapped a 31-game power drought, and on the year he's slashing .257/.304/.428 with eight homers, two steals, 26 runs and 37 RBI through 62 contests.