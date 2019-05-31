Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Bound for injured list

Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb tendon strain Friday.

Molina had sat for two straight games with what was being referred to as a bruise, but the injury was apparently worse than that. The transaction was made retroactive to Wednesday, so Molina could return as soon as next Saturday, though the Cardinals haven't laid out a timeline for his return. Andrew Knizner's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.