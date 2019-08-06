Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Breaks out offensively

Molina (thumb) went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI overall for Triple-A Memphis in a win over El Paso on Monday.

Batting lines from minor-league rehab games can often be taken with a grain of salt, but Molina's may be a bit of an exception in this case. The veteran backstop hadn't been able to take swings without restriction over his first pair of games with the Redbirds, but he had the green light Monday and made good use of it. The fact Molina was able to leave the yard was especially encouraging with respect to the apparent health of his previously ailing thumb. Molina is slated to remain with Memphis through at least Wednesday before he's potentially activated.