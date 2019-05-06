Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Brings home two more

Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The veteran backstop gave the Cardinals their one brief hope in the contest, as his sixth-inning double plated Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong to slice a 3-0 deficit. Molina has hit safely in all four games he's started thus far in May, and he's quickly collected three RBI during that stretch after amassing an impressive 19 during April.