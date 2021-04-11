Molina entered Sunday's game against the Brewers on a seven-game hitting streak and slashing .370/.419/.519 across his first 31 plate appearances of the season.

The sample size is small, but Molina looks like he's turned back the clock yet again early in the new campaign. The aforementioned slash line is partly comprised of a double, a home run and seven RBI and was most recently boosted by a 3-for-4 effort versus Milwaukee on Saturday that saw the veteran backstop reach safely in four of five plate appearances. Molina went into the season projected to split more time than usual behind the dish in what is his age-38 season, but thus far, he's yet to cede a start to Andrew Knizner.