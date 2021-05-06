Molina (foot) was cleared to resume some baseball activities Thursday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.
While it's not yet clear which activities Molina will be able to participate in, it's encouraging to see him take a step in his recovery. The 38-year-old has been on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his right foot since April 27, and it's unlikely that he'll be able to return when first eligible Friday. Andrew Knizner should continue to serve as the top catching option while Molina is unavailable.