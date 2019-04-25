Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Clubs second homer in win

Molina went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

A day after lacing a pair of doubles, Molina continued to square up on the ball with his second homer of the season. The backstop's hitting streak extended to 12 games in the process, and he's now compiled seven RBI over the last five contests.

