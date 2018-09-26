Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Clubs three-run home run
Molina went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.
Molina connected for a three-run shot -- his 20th of the year -- off Gio Gonzalez in the fourth inning to bring the Cardinals back to within three at the time. Molina is now two home runs shy of his career-high 22 that he set back in 2012 and his 74 RBI this season are good for third among all MLB catchers. The 36-year-old is hitting .267/.319/.445 in 120 games this year.
